Yasin Malik’s violent supporters teargassed, PAGD says ‘NIA court has delivered its verdict but not justice’

Police fired teargas shells at supporters of separatist Yasin Malik who clashed with security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday after a Special NIA Court in Delhi sentenced him to life imprisonment in a terror funding case.

Malik’s family members and his supporters, including women, came out on the streets in the Maisoma Street area of his home and raised slogans. Miscreants pelted stones at security forces. Police fired teargas shells and chased them away.

The situation downtown Srinagar and certain other parts of the valley were tense.

Security forces were deployed in strength in Srinagar and other places.

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in the main markets in Srinagar even before the court pronounced the quantum of punishment.

Most shops in Srinagar’s main commercial hub Lal Chowk and its adjoining areas were shut in anticipation of the court verdict.

The shutdown was observed in absence of any bandh call by separatists. Markets also remained closed in large parts of the old city, including Hawal, Nowhatta, Zaina Kadal, and Safa Kadal. Mobile phone services were suspended in certain areas.

Malik’s punishment was celebrated in Jammu by various parties.

Malik, who was among the first to pick up a gun in 1988, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April 2019 and his organisation Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was also banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs the same year. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) reacting sharply to life imprisonment for Malik, said life imprisonment given to Malik is “unfortunate” and a setback to the efforts for peace. “We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings”, said Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, spokesman of PAGD.

“NIA court has delivered its verdict but not justice”, PAGD said.

The triumphalism being displayed by the BJP and the corporate media is bound to prove counterproductive, warned PAGD.

Meanwhile, we suggest that Yaseen Malik should avail all legal opportunities to contest this verdict, PAGD stated.