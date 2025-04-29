Padma Awardees pay tributes at National War Memorial

A day after being awarded the prestigious Padma awards, the awardees paid tributes at the National War Memorial, here on Tuesday. Later the Padma awardees also visited the Prime Minister’s Museum and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During a ceremony on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu presented four Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2025 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held in Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Padma Vibhushan was given to 7 awardees including Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy (Medicine), Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar (Public Affairs), Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (Art), Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (Art), M. T. Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous, Literature and Education), Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous, Trade and Industry), and Sharda Sinha (Posthumous, Art).

19 awardees were bestowed with Padma Bhushan 2025. The awardees included A Surya Prakash (Literature and Education-Journalism), Anant Nag (Art), Bibek Debroy (Posthumous, Literature and Education), Jatin Goswami (Art), Jose Chacko Periappuram (Medicine), Kailash Nath Dikshit (Archaeology), Manohar Joshi (Posthumous, Public Affairs), Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti (Trade and Industry), Nandamuri Balakrishna (Art), P R Sreejesh (Sports-Hockey), Pankaj Patel (Trade and Industry), Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous, Ghazal Singer), Rambahadur Rai (Literature and Education-Journalism), Sadhvi Ritambhara (Social Work), S Ajith Kumar (Art), Shekhar Kapur (Art -Film Director), Shobana Chandrakumar (Art), Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous, Public Affairs), and Vinod Dham (Science and Engineering).

Padma Shri 2025 was awarded to 113 winners a few among those being; Adwaita Charan Gadanayak (Art), Achyut Ramchandra Palav (Art), Ajay V Bhatt (Science and Engineering), Anil Kumar Boro (Literature and Education), Arijit Singh (Art -Hindi Film Singer), Arundhati Bhattacharya (Trade and Industry), Arunoday Saha (Literature and Education), Arvind Sharma (Literature and Education), Ashok Kumar Mahapatra (Medicine) Ashok Laxman Saraf (Art).