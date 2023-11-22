Owaisi’s brother booked for obstructing cop from discharging his duty

Sitting AIMIM MLA and candidate from Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi was booked by the Hyderabad Police for obstructing a police inspector from performing his duties and promoting enmity between two religious groups in public.

The MLA was caught on camera berating and threatening the policeman after being asked by him to stop his speech as it was 10 pm, beyond the deadline set for electioneering.

The AIMIM floor leader in the Assembly asked the policeman to back off as five minutes were left and even asked the crowd, gathered to listen to his speech, whether he should make them run. He, however, finished his speech at exactly 10 pm.

After the video clip surfaced, Akbaruddin came in for severe criticism from the Telangana BJP severely criticized even as the AIMIM MLA maintained that he had permission to conduct the rally till 10 pm. He sent the video evidence to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In his complaint, the police inspector wrote: “About 21:55 I went near the stage. Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi MLA, Chandrayangutta had seen me and pointed his finger and advanced towards me and said ‘Inspector Saab, mere pass ghadi hain (I have a watch with me), Phir chaliye (then go)… Aur time hai mere pass (I still have time). Koi mai ka lal paida nahi hua mujhko rokhne ke liye (No one is born till date to stop me) Chandrayangutta, bata do sahi hai kina (Chandrayangutta, say if I am right) Ishara kiya to batana padega, koi kuch karne wala nahi hain (If I give a sign, then they will say, nobody will do anything.”

Akbaruddin Owaisi then went on to talk about “RSS Tillu” referring to Congress state president A Revanth Reddy with his political antecedents.

The younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi is known for his controversial statements in Telangana politics. In the past, he had to spend a few months in prison after being booked for an alleged polarising speech.