Overcrowded Indian jails a blot on society

After 75 years of Independence, prisons in the country are a picture of neglect. Such is the state of affairs of prisons in India that it reminds us of the colonial times.

Overcrowding is the perennial problem with Indian prisons. Even though jails are not fancy places to visit, not much is talked about them in the public domain.

The inmates, especially women with children, have never got the care and attention from governments that are laid down in the constitution as their fundamental rights, not to mention hygiene, proper sanitation facilities, access to adequate water, clean drinking water, etc.

These are the concerns being raised against the backdrop of overcrowding of prisons.

Every debate over the state of the prisons invariably ends up on the condition of only male and female prisoners. Children residing in the jails with their mothers never draw the public attention they deserve.

According to the Model Prison Manual 2016 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a child up to six years of age shall be admitted to prison with his/her mother if the child has no other arrangements. The manual also states that no child shall be admitted into or retained in a prison if he/she has attained the age of six years.

21 states/UTs have no women prisons…

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of female prisoners in India at the end of the year 2021 was 22,918 while the capacity of the existing women jails in the country is enough to accommodate only 6,767 prisoners.

As per the NCRB data, in 2021, only 15 states/UTs have jails exclusively meant for women in the country. These 15 states/UTs have a total of 32 jails with a capacity of 6,767 prisoners. Only three women-only prisons were added to 29 women prisons in 14 states in the country in the year 2020.

The data states that 21 states/UTs have surprisingly no separate women prisons at all.

List of women prisons…

States/UTs No. of Jails Capacity Rajasthan 7 998 Tamil Nadu 5 2018 Kerala 3 232 Andhra Pradesh 2 280 Bihar 2 202 Gujarat 2 410 Uttar Pradesh 2 540 Delhi 2 680 Karnataka 1 100 Maharashtra 1 262 Odisha 1 55 Mizoram 1 96 Punjab 1 320 Telangana 1 260 West Bengal 1 314

Capacity 3.39-fold less

Going by the NCRB data, the capacity of women-only prisons in the country is 3.39 fold less than the actual number of women prisoners in the country, which is 22,918 women prisoners, as compared to the capacity of jails to accommodate 6,767.

Moreover, only 3,808 (including 5 transgender prisoners) out of a total of 22,918 women prisoners are currently lodged in various women jails while the country has a capacity of only 6,767 women prisoners. In this situation, 19,110 prisoners are bound to be kept in regular jails in different states.

The data says 7,015 women prisoners are lodged in 148 Central jails in the country. Moreover, 10,622 prisoners are kept in 424 district jails, 1,181 in 564 sub jails, 62 in 88 open jails, and 235 in 41 special jails.

In the overcrowded common jails, privacy of female prisoners is a prime concern regarding separate bathing facility, separate washroom, separate sleeping area, etc.

Dr.Vartika Nanda, prison reformer and founder of Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms, Recipient of Stri Shakti Puraskar and currently the head of journalism department at Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University told the The Statesman that whatever is being done is not enough and more needs to be done. She also said that, “privacy is there for women prisoners but the issue of space needs to be addressed as in the women’s jails space is there but in other jails the space is not adequate and there is a disparity between what men get and what women are given in the jails.”

No prison for transgender

This too is an oft-neglected topic. There is no transgender prison in the country despite the fact that a total of 91 prisoners in jail belong to the transgender community.

These transgender prisoners are lodged in various jails of different states including women’s jails. Among these 91 prisoners, 54 are kept in the Central jails, 20 in district jails, five each in sub-jails and women’s jails while seven are kept in special jails across the country.

Worst state for women prisoners

Uttarakhand appears to be a state which is least bothered when it comes to women prisoners. Ironically, the state with the highest female occupancy rate (178.8%) has no women jail.

About 286 women prisoners are lodged in jails with a capacity to accommodate only 160 prisoners. Out of the total of 286 women prisoners, 181 are lodged in seven district jails of Uttarakhand, having a capacity of only 144 prisoners, and 105 are lodged in the two sub jails of the state having a capacity of only 46.

In order to know the reasons behind inadequacies, the Statesman spoke to Inspector General of Prison Uttarakhand Bimla Gunjyal, but she declined to comment on the condition of women prisoners in the state. The irony won’t miss anyone that the inspector general of prison herself is a woman.

Enough female jails in Delhi: Tihar DG

Director General Tihar Sandeep Goel denied shortage of female jails in Delhi. Speaking to The Statesman, he said, “Among 16 jails present in the National Capital, there are two women exclusive jails, which are not fully occupied.

He, however, conceded that there is a need to increase male prisons in Delhi.

When asked about the NCRB data regarding the shortage of jails in the country, the DG said, “I won’t be able to comment on the national figures, but the situation in Delhi is under control.”

Do children get basic facilities?

As per NCRB data, at the end of the year 2021, there were 1,650 women inmates in the country’s jails with 1,867 children. Among them, 1,418 inmates with 1,601 children were under-trial, and 216 with 246 children are convicted prisoners while 16 remain unaccounted for.

The lack of adequate space in jails for women prisoners also raises questions about the well-being of these women inmates with children. The issue of proper diet, education, and space to play for the children lodged in the jails with their mothers is rarely addressed.

Responding to a query on the issue of children, Sandeep Goyal said, “Teachers do visit jails to teach children up to nursery, but we do not have a formal education system.”

The DG added that “a crèche is built on the jail premises, which appears to be a play school. Children also wear uniforms, play games, and indulge in different activities. Volunteers are engaged in recreational activities for the children.”