Overall 74 pc polling recorded in four seats in Assam in III phase LS polls

The last four Lok Sabha seats in Assam which went to polls on Tuesday, recorded an overall voter turnout of 74 per cent by 5 pm.

With a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, this third phase encompassed crucial constituencies such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Guwahati.

By 3 pm, the average voter turnout across these constituencies stood at 63.08 per cent. Dhubri exhibited the highest turnout at 65.51 per cent, while Guwahati recorded the lowest at 63.08 per cent.

Notably, in the first phase, five constituencies witnessed a turnout of 75.95 per cent, followed by a turnout of 81.17 per cent in the second phase.

With the culmination of the third phase, the polling process for all 25 Lok Sabha seats in North East, including Assam, has concluded.

In Assam, the BJP contested on 12 seats, along with allies Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples Party Liberal, each contesting one seat. The principal opposition party in the state, Congress, contested on 13 seats, reserving one seat for its INDIA alliance partner.