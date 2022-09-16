“Over-cooked and unpalatable food”: Chidambaram on Sitharaman’s “half-baked” 1991 reforms remarks

On Friday, Former finance minister and senior Congress member P. Chidambaram reacted to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on India’s 1991 economic reforms.

During a BJP Party function in Mumbai on Thursday, finance minister Sitharaman reportedly said that the 1991 reforms, taken up by Manmohan Singh when he was the finance minister during the Narsimaha Rao-led government at the Centre, were “half-baked”.

Taking to a microblogging site, Chidambaram added, “The FM is reported to have said that the 1991 reforms were “half-baked” Thank God, Dr Manmohan Singh did not serve over-cooked and unpalatable food like Demonetisation, multiple-rates GST and savage taxes on petrol & diesel.”

He further added, “We thank the FM for revealing that she took bakery and cooking courses at University.”