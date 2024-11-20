Assembly Elections Till 11 AM: Jharkhand sees over 31% turnout, Maha lags at 18%

Jharkhand recorded an impressive voter turnout of 31.37 per cent in the second phase of polling, while Maharashtra witnessed a comparatively sluggish response with just 18.14 per cent voter turnout till 11 AM on Wednesday.

The second phase voting is underway for 38 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

In Jharkhand, Maheshpur led the turnout with 38.35 per cent, followed closely by Silli at 37.60 per cent and Sarath at 36.86 per cent. On the other hand, Dhanbad and Bokaro saw the lowest turnout with 21.65 per cent and 22.12 per cent, respectively.

In the first phase of polling, Jharkhand recorded approximately 64.86 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm, surpassing 63.9 per cent voting in 2019 assembly elections.

In Maharashtra, Aheri recorded the highest voter turnout at 30.06 per cent , followed by Uran at 29.26 per cent. However, several constituencies reported alarmingly low turnout, including Pachora at 8.53 per cent , Deglur at 10.26 per cent , and Madha at 11.12 per cent.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the state had recorded 61.5 per cent voter turnout.

As polling continues, the authorities hope to see an increase in voter participation as the day progresses.