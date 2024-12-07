Over 5000 cops to be deployed for Raj investors meet

Tight security arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the three – day mega event of Rising Rajasthan Global Investor Summit here that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

As many as 11 IPS officers and almost 4000 police personnel are being deployed at and around the sprawling Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC), the venue of the programme on December 9.Modi will reach the Sanganer International Airport here by the special plane and then will fly to the venue of the function, JECC, by the IAF helicopter.However, the authorities have also taken precautionary care to keep even the road traffic smooth and regulated in the areas around the venue.

Two IPS officers and around 1,200 police personnel have been assigned the task of the traffic management. Adequate arrangements have also made for effective surveillance of the function venue and other key locations. The investors summit is being held here between December 9 and 11. Entrepreneurs – investors from more than 30 countries and different states are expected to participate in the three- day event.

As per the organising authorities, the mega event and pre summit meets are expected to attract hefty investment of around Rs 20 lakh crore in the state. The event marks the culmination of the state’s “Replete, Responsible and Ready” themed Rising Rajasthan mission aims at private sector engagement for unprecedented, inclusive and sustainable economic and social development of the state and welfare of its people.

The summit is preceded by a series of investors outreach events at district, regional and national levels during past several months. The official delegations from the state had also visited countries like South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Japan, England and Germany for attracting investment for the state. The summit will comprise well designed sessions focused on specific sectors, investing countries, and stakeholders.