Over 500 NCC Cadets set sail on maiden 1,200 km voyage along Ganges and Hooghly rivers

In a groundbreaking initiative, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) is launching its first-ever special sailing expedition as part of the lead-up to the Republic Day Camp 2025. Over 500 Naval Wing cadets from across India are participating in this flagship event, which will see them cover approximately 1,200 kilometers along the Ganges and Hooghly rivers, traversing through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

The expedition, titled ‘Bharatiya Nadiya – Sanskritiyon ki Janani’, kicked off from Kanpur today. It will conclude in Kolkata on December 20, 2024. This six-phase journey aims to honour India’s rich maritime heritage while inspiring the youth to embrace adventure and service in uniform. The cadets, representing various State Directorates, will be accompanied by nearly 40 Associate NCC Officers. The key phases of their route include; Kanpur to Prayagraj (260 km), Prayagraj to Varanasi (205 km), Varanasi to Buxar (150 km), Buxar to Patna (150 km), Patna to Farakka (230 km), and Farakka to Kolkata (205 km).

Along the way, the cadets will engage with local NCC units and contribute to the ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative by cleaning riverbanks and helping reduce plastic waste. Additionally, they will perform street plays (Nukkad Nataks) to showcase India’s cultural heritage and spread awareness about environmental conservation.

This historic expedition aims to celebrate India’s maritime traditions while reinforcing the values of discipline, service, and environmental stewardship among young cadets, a release from the Defence Ministry stated.