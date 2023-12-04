Over 45,000 mutation cases settled during ‘Revenue Lok Adalats’ in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that over 45,000 mutation cases were settled during ‘Revenue Lok Adalats’ in the state.

While presiding over the Monday meeting of Administrative Secretaries, he lauded the efforts of the revenue officers in expediting the long pending mutation and partition cases as a large number of people has benefitted from this exercise.

He further stated that to facilitate the general public, revenue officers must dispose of the pending revenue cases on priority.

Sukhu also directed to expedite the pace of the flagship programmes and developmental works of the state government so that a maximum number of people could get benefit.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to explore the options to reduce the energy bills of various schemes of the Jal Shakti Department, medical colleges, and hospitals.

He said that the state government was contemplating enhancing the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years and for this purpose, a committee would be constituted led by the Secretary of Health shortly.

He directed to incorporation of technology in the functioning of the government departments to ensure transparency in the system.

All the employment exchanges in the state would be digitized and registration of employers would also be done to facilitate them to hire skilled manpower, he said.

Emphasizing the modernization of police and prison department, the Chief Minister said that police reforms would be carried out to provide better working conditions for the police personnel and to benefit the public at large.

High-end night vision cameras would be installed in jails, he added.

A state-of-art milk processing plant is proposed at Dagwar in Kangra district and a timeline must be fixed for completion of the project at the earliest, said Sukhu. He also directed to formulation of a Detailed Project Report of ‘Sukhashrya Sadan’ to be constructed at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district.

Bank accounts under ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashrya Yojna’ shall be opened in the office of all the Deputy Commissioners at the district level, he said.

The first township after the independence of the country was being developed in Jathiya Devi to decongest the Shimla town, he said, and directed to expedite the project in a time-bound manner.

Sukhu said that 17 e-charging stations were ready and directed to speed up the work on other charging stations and the creation of other necessary infrastructure as well.

He said that 200 youths have applied to the transport department for purchasing e-taxis under which a 50 percent subsidy was being offered by the Government.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the recruitment process of ‘Van Mitras’, police constables, and para workers of the Jal Shakti department.