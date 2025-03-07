Over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras offering medicines at 50-90 pc lower prices daily: Nadda

Over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country are offering medicines at 50-90 per cent lower prices daily, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Jan Aushadhi Diwas on Friday.

Every year, March 7th is celebrated as ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines.

Advertisement

“Over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras operate across India, benefiting more than 10 lakh people daily by offering medicines at 50-90 per cent lower prices, saving citizens nearly Rs 30,000 crore so far,” said Nadda.

Advertisement

“Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has transformed healthcare and ensures affordable, high-quality medicines for all,” he added.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras, set up under the PMBJP, is a public welfare scheme, that provides quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses. Launched in November 2008, the Scheme is being implemented through the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).

The PMBJP offers about “2,047 drugs and 300 surgical items covering diverse therapeutic needs”, Nadda said. The Union Minister added that “the PMBJP maintains sustainability through stringent quality checks, competitive procurement and robust supply chain managed by PMBI”. Noting that the Kendras are “redefining affordable healthcare”, Nadda informed of plans to “open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 31, 2027, across the country”.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed that the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras has increased by 180 times in the last 10 years, and it has also witnessed a 200 times surge in sales.

Notably, the PMBJP made sales of Rs. 1,470 crore (at MRP), leading to a savings of about Rs. 7,350 crore to the citizens in the financial year 2023-24.

In the current financial year, 2024-25, PMBJP has made sales of Rs. 1,760 Crore (at MRP) till February 28, the Ministry said.

The week-long celebration began on March 1 with Nadda flagging off a Rath and vehicles to promote the PMBJP.

Other activities held during the week included Jan Arogya Mela with heritage walks and over 500 health camps for senior citizens; children’s participation and distributing nutraceutical products; women’s involvement with sanitary pad distribution to showcase the affordability of Jan Aushadhi products; pharmacist awareness seminars in 30 cities; and the Jan Aushadhi Mitra Volunteer Registration Campaign.