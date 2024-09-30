Over 12 crore sensitisation activities at 13.95 lakh AWCs conducted during Poshan Maah

The closing ceremony of 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024 was held Monday at Ranchi in presence of Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi and other senior officers from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India and the state government.

A film on Poshan Maah demonstrating various mass sensitisation initiatives that took place across the country during the month-long celebrations was shown to the audience.

The key highlight of the event was the virtual inauguration of more than 11,000 Saksham Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across 20 states of the country today. A short film showcasing the concept of how Saksham Anganwadis can lead to improved nutrition and Early Childhood Care and Education delivery (ECCE) was also showcased.

Thereafter, there was an online interaction between the Jharkhand Governor, the Union Women and Child Development Minister and Anganwadi Workers of Saksham Anganwadi Centre from Jamui district in Bihar and Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh.

In his keynote address, Gangwar drew the attention of the audience to the importance of convergence and partnerships among all the departments and other stakeholders to build a holistic ecosystem towards malnutrition-free India.

Further, stressing the importance of the role of Anganwadi Workers, he mentioned: “I am glad that with the help of these frontline workers, Saksham Anganwadi and concepts like Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, we are moving towards a strong and self-reliant country.”

The Jharkhand Governor further mentioned that “we should all promote green vegetables, whole grains and millet in our daily meals”.

In her special address, Annpurna Devi, said, “I am overwhelmed with the wide participation and enthusiasm that all the stakeholders have shown during Poshan Maah. A total of 12.86 crores sensitisation activities at 13.95 lakhs AWCs were conducted during the Poshan Maah on different nutrition-related themes. In addition to this nutrition-centric Jan Andolan which has played a vital role in sensitizing the entire country, exclusive campaigns on environment sustainability through Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam were held. A total of 86 lakh activities related to Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam were conducted during the Poshan Maah.”

She also said, “Some of the States have organised unique activities during the Maah for sensitisation of the beneficiaries and community. In Assam, Adolescent Girls with better Hemoglobin levels were recognized as ‘Hemoglobin Queens’. This has not only inspired and sensitised the adolescents, but the community at large.”

Concluding her special address, she said, “I can foresee the multifarious developments with enhanced velocity through Saksham Anganwadis, which will encourage communities to participate, engage, and own the initiatives of Poshan 2.0 with a mission to make India a Suposhit Rashtra.”