Over 1,000 women to receive ‘diksha’;gain entry into Akhadas

The Mahakumbh is set to make history not only as a spiritual event but also as a testament to women’s empowerment and inclusiveness.The 13 Akhadas are gearing up to hoist the flag of tradition once again during the upcoming Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

This year, a remarkable transformation is unfolding as the Akhadas prepare to induct a new generation of ascetics through the ‘diksha’ ceremony, with a significant surge in participation from women.The event is set to script a new chapter in Sanatan Dharma’s history as Prayagraj Mahakumbh records an unprecedented number of women ascetics receiving ‘diksha.’

Sanyasini Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada’s female saint Divya Giri mentioned that more than 200 women are set to receive sannyas diksha (initiation) under their Akhada during this Mahakumbh. When accounting for all Akhadas, this number is expected to surpass 1,000, marking a historic milestone. Registration for diksha ceremonies is already underway and the ritual is tentatively scheduled for January 27.

In Sanatan Dharma, the decision to renounce worldly life and embrace asceticism is often driven by spiritual awakening or transformative life events, such as personal loss or disillusionment with materialism. According to Divya Giri, this year’s initiates prominently include highly educated women who are choosing the spiritual path for deeper self-realization.

Among them is Radhenand Bharti, a Ph.D. scholar in Sanskrit at Kalidas Ramtek University in Gujarat. Hailing from Rajkot, she shared that despite coming from a prosperous business family, her quest for spiritual fulfillment led her to renounce worldly ties. She has been serving her guru for the past 12 years and is now ready to take sannyas.

The Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada has been at the forefront of recognizing and elevating women’s contributions within the Akhada system. Only recently, it granted a new, prestigious title to its women’s wing, renaming it Sannyasini Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara. This decision came after female ascetics proposed the change to their patron, Mahant Hari Giri, who approved it.

For the first time, the women’s wing will have its own dedicated camp at the Mahakumbh, bearing its new title. Divya Giri mentioned that this recognition symbolizes progress in acknowledging the contributions and aspirations of Matrushakti (women’s power) within the traditionally male-dominated Akhada framework.