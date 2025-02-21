Two pilgrims killed, four hurt while heading for Kumbh

Shailen Banerjee (60) and Shantanu Mukherjee (65), residents of Bankura were killed while four others of the family were injured when their vehicle collided with a on NH-19 in Kulti of West Burdwan at wee hours today.

The six-member family from Ajodhya Village in Bishnupur sub-division of Bankura were going to Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh by road.

The driver of the MUV said that it lost control and hit the vehicle from behind. While the two persons were declared dead on arrival, four others were admitted to Asansol District Hospital after being rescued by the Kulti Police under ADPC.

The condition of Shuili Karmakar, a relative, is very critical. Sourav Mukherjee, Manasa Mukherjee, Ananya Mukherjee, Rumpa Banerjee and driver Somenath Chakraborty, are admitted at Asansol District Hospital.