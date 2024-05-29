Over 10 lakh calls received on Tele-MANAS: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said more than 10 lakh calls have been received on Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) since its launch in October, 2022.

“The National Tele-Mental Health Programme in India has reached a significant milestone, receiving over 10 lakh calls on its Tele-MANAS toll-free number, averaging 3,500 calls per day. Launched by the Government of India in October, 2022 to enhance mental health service delivery nationwide, the programme operates 51 Tele-MANAS cells across all States and Union territories,” the Health Ministry said in a communiqué.

The Tele MANAS toll-free helpline numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 offer multi-language support and have been pivotal in facilitating communication between callers and mental health professionals, it said.

Advertisement

Referring to increased awareness and utilisation of mental health services in the country, the ministry said, “Tele-MANAS helpline has seen a steady increase in the number of callers, growing from around 12,000 in December 2022 to over 90,000 in May 2024. This increase in engagement also underscores the importance of continued investment and expansion of mental health initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to the support they need.”

“To ensure ongoing care and support for those accessing mental health services, the platform incorporates call-backs for follow-up. By linking existing mental health resources and establishing a comprehensive digital network, Tele-MANAS has become an essential platform for addressing the nation’s mental health needs,” it said.

The government’s dedication to expanding mental health services, particularly targeting vulnerable populations, represents a significant milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to combat the mental health crisis and ensure support for all individuals and households across the country, it added.

The ministry further said integration with initiatives like e-Sanjeevani will further enhance accessibility and effectiveness of the platform.

“By continuing to promote awareness and accessibility, Tele MANAS can further contribute to addressing the mental health challenges facing the nation,” it said.