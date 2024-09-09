Health Dynamics of India (Infrastructure and Human Resources) 2022-23 released by Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra released the ‘Health Dynamics of India (Infrastructure and Human Resources) 2022-23’, an annual publication formerly known as ‘Rural Health Statistics’, here on Monday.

The document has been published since 1992.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Secretary highlighted the document as a source of reliable and authentic information on various aspects of the National Health Mission (NHM).

“The annual publication is a valuable document furnishing much needed information on manpower and infrastructure within NHM, helpful in policy making, improving processes and problem solving,” he said.

Stating that the document gives a cross analysis across the states on the availability and deficiencies in manpower and infrastructure, Chandra said, “The data is immensely helpful in understanding the requirements of the states, their priority areas and formulating policies and targeted campaigns.”

He said the health statistics also aids in making a comparison in the performance of the states on different parameters.

Chandra also pointed at the “need to integrate the Health Management Information System (HMIS) Portal with Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) and other portals of the Ministry to reduce the burden of work of health functionaries and to ensure that the data are uploaded timely and analysed carefully.”

Since 1992, the publication has provided detailed annual data on health infrastructure and human resources, with updates as of March 31 each year. This data is crucial for stakeholders in the health sector, as it supports effective planning, monitoring, and management of health infrastructure across the country.

By providing a clear snapshot of the current state of healthcare infrastructure and human resources, the publication serves as a foundational tool for identifying gaps and addressing needs in various areas, including rural, urban, and tribal regions. It is structured in two parts- Part 1 presents an overall view of India’s healthcare system with State and Union Territory profiles, using visual aids like maps and charts for clarity and Part 2 is divided into nine sections, offering in-depth data on health facilities, manpower, and demographic indicators.