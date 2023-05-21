Our government has made a record in raids against corruption: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that Rajasthan made a record in conducting raids against corruption and the officers of all ranks including IAS, IPS, Collector, RPS and IRS were arrested during his tenure since 2018.

“I can dare if any of the BJP ruled states has done that many raids against corruption as our Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is doing to curb graft cases,” Gehlot told the media after paying homage to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at PCC headquarters here.

Referring to the BJP State Working Committee’s resolution against his government in Nagaur passed yesterday, Gehlot commented, “As soon as the BJP comes to power, the situation becomes like a hungry wolf. The way a hungry wolf gets to anxious to eat.”

“You see what happens as soon as the BJP comes to power at the Centre and the State. I am not saying to myself. You ask any industrialist. Earlier, they used to pay Rs 1 lakh for one file in income tax. Now Rs 10 lakh has to be given. Corruption has increased 10 times under his (Narendra Modi) rule”.

“If the BJP is so serious against corruption, then the Modi government should sack its Jal Shakti Minister who is named in the FIR in Sanjivini Cooperative Society scam. The BJP should pass a resolution against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jal Shakti Minister) for alleged scam under which the state SOG lodged an FIR ,” he said.

Commenting on the withdrawal of Rs 2000 note, Gehlot said, “These people (BJP) have not given the account of the time when demonetisation was done 7 years ago. Whatever money was in the market, all that money was deposited in the banks. This information was given in the Lok Sabha.,” he said.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the slogan of Congress-free India. This dream will never be fulfilled. We have made South India BJP free. Today there is no BJP government in South India. At the same time, leaving only 4 states in North India, the does not have a government on its own in any state.”