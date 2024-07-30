Orissa High Court orders ‘arrest’ of Chinese ship for low supply of gas oil

The Orissa high court adjudicating an admiralty suit has ordered the ‘arrest’ of Chinese ship MV Zhe Hai 505 on the charge of ‘low supply marine gas oil’ to a trading company.

The single bench of the High Court comprising Justice V. Narasingh passed a decree in favour of Scandi trading limited) asking the Chinese ship to settle Rs 99 lakh claim for low supply of goods under Section 4 (1)(l) of the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017.

Prima facie, this Court is satisfied that the claim is maintainable in this forum of admiralty against the aforesaid Vessel.

This Court is persuaded to hold that unless such order of arrest of Defendant – Vessel is passed, case of the Plaintiff will be frustrated and the suit will be rendered infructuous as it is stated by the plaintiff on instructions that the vessel in question is likely to leave Paradip Port shortly.

Hence, Defendant – MV Zhe Hai 505 be arrested at Paradip Port. Accordingly, a separate Judge order is passed, the Court concluded.