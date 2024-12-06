Orissa HC grants one-time upper-age-limit relaxation for sepoy, constable recruitment exam

The Orissa High Court has granted a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit for candidates for recruitment of sepoys/constables in battalions of the state police.

A batch of writ petitions had been filed before the Court seeking upper age relaxation on the ground that the recruitment is being conducted after a six-year gap, thereby depriving several aspirants of the opportunity to apply for the jobs in the police battalions.

The last recruitment for these posts was conducted in 2018, with no subsequent recruitment carried out, reportedly due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Selection Board, Odisha Police had advertised for these posts in 2024 which stipulates an upper age limit of 23 years for recruitment to the posts of sepoys/constables in the Odisha State Armed Police/India Reserve/SIR/SS Battalions of the Odisha Police.

“In view of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this Court is inclined to grant a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit for candidates who would have been eligible had the recruitment process proceeded as originally scheduled. This measure seeks to mitigate the impact of delays and ensure fairness to affected candidates”, the Single Bench Judge Justice Dr. S.K. Panigrahi ruled in a judgment delivered on Thursday.

Consequently, candidates availing of the six-year age relaxation as per the cut-off date specified in the recruitment advertisement for the posts of sepoy/constable shall be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. However, their final selection shall remain subject to their successful completion of all requisite stages of the selection process, including the Written Examination, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, optional Driving Test, and Medical Examination. It is clarified that this relaxation is a one-time measure adopted in exceptional circumstances and shall not constitute a precedent for future recruitment cycles, Justice Panigrahi stated in the order.

This Court further recommends that the Odisha Police State Selection Board and the Odisha Police take proactive steps to establish and maintain a regular recruitment cycle aligned with emerging vacancies. Such measures would minimise disruptions and prevent avoidable complications in future recruitment processes.

The State Selection Board shall issue a corrigendum reflecting the six-year age relaxation across all categories to facilitate the submission of applications online and make technical arrangements so that the online portal shall accept the applications of the online applicants who are over-aged and parties to the present batch of Writ Petitions who have not applied so far.

It is made clear that the present petitioners’ case whose applications have not been accepted by the State Selection Board because of overage shall be accepted and be allowed to make arrangements for the participation of the Writ Petitioners in the selection process who are otherwise eligible.