Orissa HC Chief Justice seeks greater inclusion of underprivileged kids in juvenile justice system

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakrdhari Sharan Singh on Sunday urged all stakeholders to commit to greater inclusion of underprivileged children in the juvenile justice system.

Judicial Academy in Cuttack on virtual mode laid emphasis on greater inclusion of disabled children in the juvenile justice system.

The Chief Justice also stressed on addressing the unique needs and challenges of such children.

Advertisement

“We have to recognize that Dibyang children face certain special problems and vulnerabilities that require special attention and care. A comprehensive approach needs to be taken care of for effective implementation of the provisions of the relevant laws keeping in mind the specific needs of Divyang children,” Chief Justice Singh said.

He further said that as we work towards a just and equitable society, let’s be committed to uphold the rights of all children, especially children with disabilities.

The participants highlighted the steps taken by the state government to protect children under the Juvenile Justice Act- Children in need of care and protection (CNCP) and other categories of disabled children in conflict with law.

A study conducted by UNICEF in August 2022 on children with disabilities revealed that one out of every three children in institutions is disabled. In addition, the number of disabled children in childcare institutions is disproportionate with some statistics suggesting that 25 percent of all children in such institutions face intellectual or mental health disabilities.

According to studies, the death rate of children with disabilities in institutional care is 100 times higher than that of other children.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Security and Empowerment of the Disabled, Bishnupad Sethi said that the problem of about 60 to 70 lakh Dibyangas in Odisha are now being emphasized on their needs and contribution.

“If we want our state to become a developed state and become a $5 billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047, we have to reiterate our commitment to the poor,” he said.