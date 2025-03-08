Orientation programme for newly elected Delhi MLAs rescheduled

The orientation programme for newly elected Delhi MLAs to familiarise them with legislative procedures has been rescheduled to March 18.

The two-day programme to be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was earlier scheduled to take place from March 9.

The rescheduled orientation programme will be held on March 18 and 19, marking a significant step toward strengthening the democratic and legislative framework of the Assembly, as per the Delhi government.

The orientation programme aims to familiarise MLAs with legislative procedures, parliamentary conduct, and governance practices.

Through interactive sessions, expert discussions, and knowledge-sharing forums, the programme will equip them with essential insights into their roles and responsibilities, ensuring their effective participation in the legislative process.

Speaking about the initiative, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised the importance of preparing legislators for their responsibilities.

“This orientation programme is designed to empower newly elected MLAs with the necessary knowledge and skills to function effectively in the Assembly. It will help them understand parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting, and the significance of constructive debates,” he said.