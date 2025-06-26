Speaker Gupta advocates for multi-layered institutional action on water conservation

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday advocated for an urgent need for multi-layered institutional action on water conservation.

Addressing a seminar ‘Jal aur Prakriti (Water and Environment)’ organised by Sampurna NGO to mark 30 days of its 40-day awareness programme, he said, “We will explore the operational status and effectiveness of the Wetland Authority under the Department of Environment, NCT. If required, this will be brought up in the Assembly for structured deliberation.”

Citing an example of the North China University of Water Resources and Electric Power, he emphasised the need to institutionalise education regarding water management across the country.

The Speaker also highlighted the urgent need to rejuvenate water bodies by blending traditional knowledge systems with modern techniques, and proposed scaling up rainwater harvesting efforts.

Emphasising on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship missions including Mission Amrit Sarovar, which aims to rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district, and Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 2025, which focuses on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and climate-resilient water management, he said, “These are not just government campaigns; they are a blueprint for national revival.”

Meanwhile, Dr Shobha Vijender, founder president of Sampurna, emphasised that water is no longer an unlimited resource and highlighted the importance of mindful and responsible consumption. “If we fail to change our consumption habits today, we are borrowing a grave concern from tomorrow,” she said.