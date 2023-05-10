OPS Vigil: 177 FIRs filed against anti-social elements, drugs smugglers in Punjab

The Punjab Police have registered 177 first information reports (FIRs) against anti-social elements and drug smugglers across the state during the two-day long special operation ‘OPS Vigil’.

Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said police teams have recovered 2.5 kg heroin and over three quintals of poppy husk besides other narcotics, pharma drugs and huge quantity of illicit liquor and lahan (raw material used to make liquor) during the statewide operation.

He said that over 17,500 police personnel under the supervision of gazetted rank officers conducted checks at 185 railways stations, 230 bus stands, 1,198 hotels and 715 market places across the state. During the operation, as many as 3,405 suspected people were rounded up for questioning.

This apart, 79 inter-state and 318 inter-district hi-tech nakas were also set-up in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public, said the special DGP while adding that police teams have issued challans to at least 1596 vehicles, besides, impounding 60 vehicles.

He said police teams have also reviewed security at 6233 Gurdwaras, 2376 Temples, 517 Churches and 425 Mosques to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed and are in working condition.

Shukla said the purpose behind conducting this statewide operation was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops to deter anti-social elements. Police teams have carried out at least 221 Flag Marches across the state during this two-day long operation, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the efforts of Punjab Police and said that the Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and communal harmony in the border State.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday had himself gone to Ludhiana Bus Stand to lead the entire Punjab Police force from the front to carry out this multi-pronged checking and area domination programme, which commenced at 10a.m. on Tuesday.