Opposition targeting Sanatan Dharma due to arrogance after poor show in polls

Raising the pitch on hindutva, two senior leaders and Union Ministers of Bharatiya Janata party alleged that Congress has no respect for Sanatan Dharma here on Wednesday.

In two separate interactions with the media, both the leaders targeted the main opposition party saying that instead of accepting the defeat in the current elections gracefully they are degrading Hindus, Sanatan Dharma due to arrogance.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and a senior Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar speaking to the media said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is living on divisive politics. And his party men and alliance openly claimed that ‘Sanatan dharma’ is dengue and malaria.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said, “The man who does Bharat Jodo Yatra lives on divisive politics. This is a new chapter of divisive politics started these

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Chandrashekhar said, “The 55 year old young matured leader Rahul Gandhi travels abroad and tells the world that the constitution of India and democracy of India is under threat. His party’s Udyan Stalin calls Sanatan Dharma ‘Dengue’ and Malaria. He also targeted the India alliance of Congress. He alleged that the alliance of Congress Party organizes a program called ‘Uproot Hindutava’. There is no comment from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on these statements and programs. There is no reference of Bharat Jodo here. There are people from the India alliance who are in support of the terrorist orgaisation Hamas. In the recent elections he has only fought on the basis of caste and religion. Bharat Mata Kaun hai ? The irresponsible statement of Revent Reddy, the newly appointed CM’s comment targeting a particular region is acceptable”.

Further he said that the new strategy that Congress Party has adopted is to create a divide between north and south. “They want to live on this divisive politics. The actual aim is not to jodo bharat but to todo bharat”.

Raising objections, another Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that the Chief Minister designated in Telangana is saying that the “DNA of Telangana is better than Bihar’.

“I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi why he is silent now? This is not divisive politics. This thought is not about ‘Bharat Todo’. The India Alliance wants to create a divide between north and south. I want to know what is so compelling for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi that they are dividing the country”.