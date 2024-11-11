Opposition has no agenda for Assembly Session: Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Haryana Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Monday said that the upcoming winter session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, scheduled for November 13, will begin with the Governor’s address. He said that the opposition has no specific agenda for this session.

Dhanda was responding to questions from the media persons regarding the upcoming Assembly session. He said that the opposition has no substantial issues to raise in the House and is instead embroiled in internal conflicts. “To date, they have not even been able to select a Leader of the Opposition,” he added.

“It is essential to have a Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly to facilitate meaningful discussions. People not only look to the government, but also to the opposition leaders to raise the concerns of their respective areas. Without a Leader of the Opposition, what can the public expect from them,” he asked.

The Minister further said that the state government is fully prepared to conduct the session smoothly. In addition to supplementary demands, some ordinances will be passed during the session, and other legislative processes will also be completed.

“Our government has introduced a new practice in the House where every MLA is given an opportunity to speak, whether during the budget session or the winter session,” he added.

Addressing the opposition’s stance, Dhanda asserted that any issues raised by them will be countered effectively in the Assembly. “It would have been preferable if the opposition had selected its Leader of the Opposition prior to the start of the session. This would have upheld the dignity of the House,” he said.

He also criticized the opposition for dragging unrelated issues into the debate, stating, “The opposition’s comments about selecting a Leader of the Opposition after the Maharashtra elections are irrelevant. The Haryana Assembly session has nothing to do with the Maharashtra elections.”

The Minister accused the Congress of attempting to mislead the public by misrepresenting the facts in the name of the Assembly. “However, the people of Haryana have already shown the Congress its true standing in the state,” he concluded.