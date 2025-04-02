Waqf Amendment Bill: Opposition sees bid to interfere in religious affairs

In a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for bringing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, the Opposition on Wednesday called it an attempt to interfere in the affairs of a religion.

Initiating the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Deputy Leader of the Congress Gaurav Gogoi expressed concern over the intentions of the government for bringing the Bill. “Today, they have their eyes on the land of a particular community; tomorrow, they will target the land of other minorities in society,” he said.

Acknowledging the need for amendments in the law, he emphasised that such changes should strengthen the Act rather than exacerbate problems and disputes, which, he argued, would result from the proposed amendments.

Mr Gogoi accused the government of attempting to create chaos by enabling cases to be filed across the country, thereby disrupting the “atmosphere of brotherhood”.

He highlighted the existing provisions in the law that allow the Waqf Board to make rules with the state government’s permission, which the proposed amendments seek to eliminate. He argued that this move undermines the authority of state governments, which currently hold the power to make rules, including those favouring the survey commissioner. “You want to remove everything and call these amendments,” he remarked.

The Lok Sabha member called out the government for the provision that seemingly diminishes the role of the high court following tribunal orders. He accused the government of spreading misconceptions, particularly the claim that the existing law is against women.

“Did the Minority Affairs Ministry make this Bill, or did some other department make it? Where did this Bill come from? Today, the condition of minorities in the country is such that the government will have to give a certificate of their religion… Will they ask for a certificate from other religions, whether you have completed five years or not? Why is this being asked in this Bill? Why is the government interfering in this matter of religion,” he asked.

“Our Constitution says every citizen must receive political, social, and economic justice… freedom of expression and religion… This Bill is an attack on the fundamental structure of the Constitution. This government aims to dilute the constitution through this Bill. Second, they want to defame the minority community. Third, they want to divide Indian society,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the saffron party, saying whenever the BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, Yadav alleged that the BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered up. “Not only about the lives lost, but this government should tell where is the list of about 1,000 Hindus who have been lost and not been found yet,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

“Union Minister (Kiren Rijiju) should tell about the land on which China has settled its villages, but so that no one creates a ruckus about the huge danger, this bill is being brought,” Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party chief questioned the coherence of terms like “Unified Waqf Management”, suggesting that the Bill’s essence, whether articulated in English or Hindi, remained incomprehensible.

Yadav alleged that the BJP, despite claiming to be the world’s largest political party, was embroiled in internal leadership disputes and was unable to decide on its party president.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded by contrasting the BJP’s approach with that of the Opposition parties, which he claimed selected their national presidents from a narrow circle of five individuals, often within a single family.

Shah emphasised the BJP’s vast membership base, arguing that it required time to elect its leader. He remarked in a lighter vein that Yadav himself could remain president for the next 25 years, highlighting the difference in leadership styles.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Bill, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a direct violation of the Constitution.

He claimed that the Bill “hits the basic structure” of the Constitution and encroaches upon the rights of the Muslim community to manage its religious affairs.

Banerjee argued that the Bill impacts two key areas – governance of religious aspects of the Waqf Board and granting state governments the power to decide disputes related to Waqf properties, including land and buildings.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill and slammed the BJP, saying that a party which does not have a single Muslim MP in the Lok Sabha is ironically going to protect the rights of the minorities. Speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP A Raja said, “..The irony is that the rights of the minorities are going to be protected by a party which has no member of a Muslim community”