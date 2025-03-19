Opposition Congress stages walkout in Rajasthan Assembly in protest against sand mafia

Pandemonium broke out in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday after accusations of “illegal sand mining” at the behest of ruling BJP leaders, prompting the Opposition Congress to stage a walkout.

Ruckus erupted in the House during the Zero Hour after Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully and some other Congress members raised the issue, accusing ruling party leaders of colluding with the sand mafia. This triggered sharp protests from the treasury benches, leading to a heated verbal duel.

Jully questioned, “Why is illegal sand mining not being curbed? What compelled the state government to launch a drive against illegal mining some time ago, only to stop it later? Is the evil of illegal mining over, and who prevented officials from taking action?

Jully said, “A Minister in the government himself made a statement on the issue, and at least 20 MLAs from the ruling party have also raised their voices in the House. Some ministers are even encouraging police officials to ignore trucks transporting sand for the mafias.”

Illegal mining is continuing. In the home district of the Chief Minister and the Minister of State for Home, more than 400 mining permits were issued, yet 322 cases of illegal mining were filed.

The LoP asserted, “We want an explanation from the government, the people of the state want to know the truth. Who is colluding with the sand mafia and who is protecting these elements?”

As the issue remained unresolved, the Chair called for the next item on the agenda, prompting the Opposition Congress members to walk out amid the din.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said, “The Congress was unnecessarily disrupting the House proceedings by staging a walkout.”