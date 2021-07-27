A total of seven Opposition parties, barring Congress and TMC, have written to President Ramnath Kovind, seeking his intervention on issues of Pegasus snooping and the farmer protests.

With the Pegasus controversy causing a stir in Parliament where the Opposition parties are seeking answers from the Modi government, at least seven parties today wrote to Kovind asking his intervention.

While Congress and the TMC are not signatories to the letter, seven opposition parties which include Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), NCP, BSP among others have sought time from the President to meet. The parties urged the President to intervene to uphold the dignity of the Constitution of India and parliamentary rules and procedures.

NCP’s Supriya Sule said, “the parties have urged the President to direct the government to discuss Pegasus issue and farm laws in Parliament.” These parties want that the President should direct the government to take up the Pegasus issue and farm laws for discussion.

Amid the din, the government on Tuesday managed to pass the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, but there were multiple adjournments and House could not function, the fourth day in a row.

The opposition parties led by the Congress held a press conference and deputy leader in the Upper House Anand Sharma said, “One thing is very clear, the blame of the deadlock in Parliament lies squarely at the door of the Government. Government is not interested in a meaningful discussion and debate. This Government does not believe in its accountability to the people of India through the Parliament.”

“Opposition is being blacked out inside the house, so through the media, we want to tell our people, we shall continue this fight,” he said

…With IANS inputs