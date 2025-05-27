Operation Sindoor: ‘India raised head of its women power with pride,’ says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Tuesday said that by naming the recent military strike Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of sindoor (vermillion) as a symbol of women power.

“India raised the head of its women power with pride by entering the territory of terrorists and destroying their headquarters,” Shah said. He was speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Madhavbaug in Mumbai.

Advertisement

“Just yesterday, Narendra Modi completed 11 years as Prime Minister and for the last 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has been taking the country’s development journey forward. Modi has done such work that people feel proud of being Indian. For many decades after independence, many problems could not be solved due to lack of political will in the country. A strong political will was needed to build a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya after 550 years, which was shown by Prime Minister Modi,” Shah said.

Advertisement

“The work of increasing the glory of Kashi Vishwanath by building the corridor of Kashi Vishwanath which was demolished by Aurangzeb is the result of the same strong political will. Modi has done the work of taking yoga to every home in the world. Modi has given the confidence to make India fully developed and a leader in every field by 2047,” Shah added.

While talking about the 150th anniversary celebrations of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir, the Union Home Minister said that “Madhavbaug Trust has been spreading faith as well as a strong sense of social service among the people”.

He said that founders Varjivandas and Narottambhai had established the Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir with a big heart. “Only great people could revive social consciousness by building a temple in 1875, during the period of foreign rule,” Shah said.

Shah said that many types of social work have been going on at Laxmi Narayan Mandir, including education and teaching of the Bhagavad Gita. He said that the Madhavbaug Trust was formed due to the confluence of purity, balance and good deeds.

“This tradition has been going on for 150 years and it is a matter of great pride for all of us. When we celebrate the completion of 200 years, we must think what will be the form of this trust. We can convert this trust into a religious centre that removes all worries of the middle class by providing many types of health facilities,” Shah said.

Several dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present.