‘Operation Honeymoon’: Meghalaya Minister Hek calls Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder cold-blooded,

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Thursday described the brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi as a “cold-blooded and pre-planned crime,” allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, during what was supposed to be their honeymoon.

Speaking to the media, Hek lauded the swift action of Meghalaya Police, stating, “I saw reports that a mangalsutra and a ring were recovered from Sonam’s suitcase at the homestay—this is a crucial piece of evidence. The people and government of Meghalaya demand the harshest legal punishment for the accused.”

Advertisement

The sensational case, which has shocked the state and drawn national attention, took a dramatic turn after Sonam — who had gone missing following her husband’s disappearance — resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and surrendered to the police.

Advertisement

Initial investigations revealed that Sonam allegedly plotted her husband’s murder with the help of her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and three contract killers.

According to police sources, Raja’s decomposed body was discovered in a forested area near Sohra (Cherrapunji) last month, days after he was reported missing. The couple had checked into a homestay in Meghalaya shortly after their wedding, which now appears to have been part of a larger plan to carry out the murder away from public scrutiny.

Minister Hek, while expressing solidarity with Raja’s grieving family, acknowledged their initial outburst against Meghalaya’s authorities: “Raja’s family was understandably furious and initially blamed the people and police of Meghalaya. We are relieved that they have now issued an apology. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them.”

As the investigation unfolds, the state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice is served.

Police officials have confirmed that all five accused — including Sonam and her boyfriend — are in custody and being interrogated. The motive behind the murder is still under investigation, although early reports point to a premeditated plot involving financial and emotional betrayal.

This chilling case, now dubbed “Operation Honeymoon,” continues to send shockwaves across the country for its disturbing mix of romance, betrayal, and calculated violence.