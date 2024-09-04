Only strong-willed with bulldozer resolve can operate one: UP CM takes dig at Rahul

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said it requires a strong heart and mind along with the strength of a bulldozer to operate one. He added that those who yield to rioters cannot run a bulldozer as their hands would not measure up.

He was speaking after distributing appointment letters to 1,334 junior engineers, computer operators, and foremen. He emphasized the Mela and transparent recruitment process of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, a process that ensures equal opportunities for all.

He said, “Candidates from every district were represented among those appointed, with no distinctions made on the basis of caste or region. Talent and reservation rules were strictly followed in the selection process, instilling confidence in the integrity of the system.”

Advertisement

Contrasting it with the scenario prevalent during the previous governments, Yogi said that the past leaders, through their anarchic and corrupt activities, pushed the state into the flames of riots, creating a crisis of identity for the youth of the state. “These leaders, who once incited caste and religious conflicts, now seek to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh by adopting new guises”, he pointed out.

CM Yogi remarked that those who looted the state before 2017 now see their dreams shattered, with even “Tipu” trying to become a Sultan. He compared their aspirations to the fantasies of the old TV show “Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne.” He said, “When the public entrusted them with power, they left no stone unturned in jeopardizing the future of the state’s youth, creating an identity crisis for young aspirants, businesses, and entrepreneurs.”

CM Yogi assured the youth that the selection process will be fair and based on talent and capability. He further pledged to remove any obstacles that might arise and to confiscate the property of those still engaged in dishonesty and corruption, redistributing it among the poor.

“When the current administration took office, Uttar Pradesh ranked 14th in ease of business; today, it stands as an achiever state. Through various reforms, the state has made significant progress, transforming it from a place where no one wanted to invest into a destination that has received investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore. These investments are expected to create jobs for 1.5 crore youth, revive traditional enterprises previously shuttered due to riots, and expand employment opportunities”, CM Yogi stated further.

Notably, the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, a testament to the state’s commitment to economic development and job creation, has become a national brand, providing work to lakhs of people. Besides, connectivity across the state has vastly improved, with expressways, interstate connections, and four-lane roads now linking district headquarters.

CM Yogi pointed out that the state, which once struggled to pay salaries, is now a revenue surplus state. Despite being the most populous state in the country, it not only pays salaries and allowances to employees, but also carries out development works, including building roads, providing electricity, and continuing public welfare initiatives.