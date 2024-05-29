Only PDM can guide backward Dalits and Muslims: Owaisi

Alleging that the condition of Muslims after 2014 is the same as that of Jews during Hitler’s time, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that only the PDM (Pichhda, Dalit, and Muslim) can guide backward Dalits and Muslims.

Owaisi, along with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) Pallavi Patel, was addressing a public meeting at Azhari Maidan located in Rebri Pond here, on Tuesday night.

The AIMIM chief said the leader should come from among us. We are just casting votes and doing nothing. “The BJP is winning because the BSP, SP, and Congress are weak. Now, you have a choice as a PDM candidate,” he added.

Advertisement

He said whenever there is oppression and atrocities on this deprived community, big political parties maintain silence. Therefore, only those who raise their voice on the issue can remove the BJP from power and give them their rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel said the BJP, which came to power in the name of development, has not done any good to the people in the last 10 years. The time has come to hand over power to those who fought for the backward people, Dalits, tribals, and Muslims. Therefore, PDM has given an option to the public.

She said if the PDA (Samajwadi) or the NDA becomes weak, they would push each other forward. Both are two sides of the same coin. Both want 100 per cent votes of Muslims, but show you thumb in the name of share.

Taking a jibe at the food grains distributed among 80 crore people by the Centre, Pallavi Patel said hardworking farmers and labourers were turned into beggars in the BJP regime. “The struggle will be taken forward by going among the public on the issues of employment, education and medicine. The system will be changed only by capturing the power.”

PDM candidate Gagan Prakash Yadav said there is a wrestling match going on between the BJP and Congress candidates in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) state president CL Patel were present.