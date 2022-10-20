Only green crackers will be allowed in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that this Diwali only green crackers will be allowed in the state, adding that a complete ban has been imposed on the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of other firecrackers.

Other kinds of firecrackers create highly toxic gases and pollutants that poison the air and hence only green crackers will be allowed, he said and added that open spaces have been earmarked for the sale of green crackers in each district.

He said strict action will be taken against those selling firecrackers without licence. While enjoying the festive fervour, it becomes our utmost duty to take care of the environment, he added.

Khattar said that Haryana is taking concrete steps for stubble management and improving air quality.

“To control stubble burning, the state government has implemented a framework which includes In-situ Crop Residue Management, Ex-situ Management, Effective monitoring, enforcement and wide reach of Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities,” said the CM.

He said that under in-situ management, 23 lakh metric tonne crop residues will be utilized through various machines and decomposers and 13 MT crop residues will be utilized under ex-situ management.

“Farmers are being continuously made aware of ill effects of stubble burning. A total of 72,777 machines have been provided to farmers through CHCs and individually for stubble management in the last four years,” he said.

The CM said that an incentive amount of Rs 1000 per acre to farmers for bailing (in-situ management) is being given by the state government and along with transportation charges of bales at Rs 500 per acre limited to a maximum of Rs 15,000 to gaushalas.

“The state government has formulated a special framework for stubble management to reduce pollution,” he added.