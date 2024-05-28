Only a Ram Bhakt will rule Delhi, people will dump Congress & SP in anonymity: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that only a ‘Ram Bhakt’ (devotee of Lord Ram) will govern Delhi and that the people will dump the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which follow the politics of appeasement, in obscurity in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing an election rally in Pipiganj this morning in support of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency MP and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan Shukla, Adityanath labeled the Congress and Samajwadi Party as ‘Ram Drohis’, stating, “The Lok Sabha elections 20204 is between ‘Ram Bhakts’ and ‘Ram Drohis’.

The Chief Minister stated that during his election tours across the country, he observed widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a common sentiment resonating from all areas: ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge.’

According to the CM, ”’Ram Drohis’ are those who deny the existence of Lord Ram, attack his devotees, and undermine the significance of the Ram temple whereas Ram Bhakts are the ones who have enshrined Lord Ram in his magnificent temple, ending devotees’ wait of 500 years. The Ram temple symbolises India’s enduring faith,” he remarked.

Criticising the Congress and Samajwadi Party for their views on the Ram Temple, a symbol of pride and reverence for all Indians, he mentioned, “Congress says that the construction of the temple has sent a wrong message globally and should not have been built, whereas the Samajwadi Party dismisses the temple as ‘useless’. The leaders of both parties seem to have lost their minds.”

“The Ram Bhakts have also built an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki in Ayodhya, a waiting room named after Shri Ram’s friend Nishadraj, and a restaurant named after Mata Shabari. Furthermore, they have also installed a 56-foot statue in honour of Nishadraj in Prayagraj”, he pointed out, stressing, no follower of Nishadraj can align with the traitors of Ram.

He cautioned people against the mischievous designs of those who once ordered opening fire on Ram devotees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted, “Adversaries of Lord Ram have never found lasting peace. Regardless of their stature or power, they have always faced downfall.”

He emphasised, “Ram devotees, with the blessings of the Lord, are focused on progress and development. Today, Ram devotees are working towards the nation’s development — expanding roads from two lanes to 12, building AIIMS, medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, and airports, providing tap water to every household and promoting industrialisation. ”

He added, “The Modi government, devoted to Ram, has constructed homes for four crore impoverished people, with more to come after the government is formed again on June 4. Initiatives like the Ayushman Yojana for healthcare and the Ujjwala Yojana for providing free LPG connections are a few contributions of this Ram Bhakta government.”

Adityanath announced that once the government of Ram devotees is re-elected on June 4, Ayushman cards will be made available to everyone over 70 years.

Chief Minister Adityanath remarked, “The Congress party had removed the late Veer Bahadur Singh from Chief Minister’s post because of his devotion to Lord Ram and his role in opening the lock of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Adityanath contrasted the achievements of the Modi government with the misrule prevalent during the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) regimes. He stated, “During the SP’s rule in the state and Congress’s rule at the Centre, the poor suffered from hunger, farmers committed suicide, youth migrated for jobs, and daughters and businessmen were unsafe.”

He added: “There was a lack of housing and water provisions for the poor, and innocent children died from diseases like encephalitis. Terrorist incidents were rampant, with attacks on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Sankatmochan temple in Varanasi occurring during the SP government and bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad happening under Congress rule.”

Adityanath said that the Congress government always blamed terrorists from across the border for terror activities within India whenever the issue was raised in Parliament. “However, under Modi’s leadership, terrorism and Naxalism have been eradicated from the country, while India’s global respect has increased manifolds”, he remarked.

Chief Minister Adityanath asserted, “The Modi government is making the country safe and powerful whereas the Congress-SP alliance is conspiring against India. ”

Adityanath, however, emphasised, “India will be governed by the Constitution created by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and not by ‘Sharia law’ as proposed by the Congress and the SP. They will not be allowed to tamper with this Constitution under any circumstances.”

He added, “Congress and SP seek power to loot the nation and exploit the common people and also intend to take away reservation rights of the backward and scheduled castes and give away to Muslims, which will not be permitted.”

He cited Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who asserted that reservations cannot be based on ‘religion’.

The Chief Minister began his address by expressing his deep emotional connection with the Pipiganj area. He noted, “Pipiganj was the workplace of the late former Chief Minister Vir Bahadur Singh. Additionally, it serves as the junction of the former Paniyara and Maniram assembly constituencies, represented by Vir Bahadur Singh on one side and his revered mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, on the other.”

The Chief Minister highlighted how these two distinguished leaders have worked to improve the people’s lives by integrating this land with the mainstream of development.

Adityanath remarked that he considers the people of this area to be his family and prefers not to deliver formal speeches here. Instead, he focuses on the struggles the people have endured and the positive changes that have resulted from their efforts.

He expressed his pleasure at repeatedly returning to the area, noting the transformation from the broken and poor roads of pre-2017 to the strong, shining four-lane roads of today.

He also mentioned the establishment of schools, inter colleges, degree colleges, stadia, and flood protection facilities, expressing satisfaction in seeing the local residents benefit from these developments.

He expressed gratitude for being elected MP five times and for their support in electing Ravi Kishan Shukla as MP in the last election. Adityanath exuded confidence that the people will again elect Ravi Kishan with an overwhelming majority.

He underscored the importance of this year, reminding the audience that the movement which began in Gorakhpur between 1949 and 1983 culminated in 1986 when the late Vir Bahadur Singh, then Chief Minister, facilitated the opening of the Ram temple’s lock.

With Lord Shri Ram Lalla now enshrined at that place, Yogi Adityanath appealed for a record turnout in Gorakhpur in this year’s elections. He urged every person to take it upon themselves to reach out to at least ten families over the next three days and ensure all of them cast their votes by 10 AM on election day.