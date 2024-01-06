One Nation, One Election panel invites public suggestions

The High Level Committee on One Nation, One Election (HLC) constituted under the chairpersonship of former President Ram Nath Kovind to examine issues relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and to make recommendations thereon, has invited public suggestions on the issue.

“Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country,” stated the notice. The suggestions can be posted on the committee’s website, onoe.gov.in or sent by email to sc-hlc@gov.in.

Members of the general public can send their suggestions in writing for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable the simultaneous elections in the country. All suggestions received by 15 January, 2024, will be placed before the Committee for its consideration, the notice said.

The Committee earlier wrote to six national parties, 33 State parties and seven registered unrecognised parties inviting their suggestions on the One Nation One Election issue.

At the previous meeting, the Law Commission of India made a presentation elaborating its suggestions and viewpoints on the issue.

The High-Level Committee held its meeting under the chairmanship of the former President, and it was attended by Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah; Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal; former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad; former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission N K Singh; former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, and former Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. Senior Advocate Harish Salve joined the meeting virtually.

The One Nation, One Election committee was constituted through a notification dated 20 September, 2023.

As per the Terms of Reference, the Committee was required to make recommendations for creation of an appropriate legal and administrative framework for holding simultaneous elections on a permanent basis, identification of necessary amendments to the Constitution and related election laws, preparation of common electoral rolls, logistics such as EVMS/VVPATS, etc.