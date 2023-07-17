One killed, three injured in Himachal cloudburst

One person was reportedly killed and three injured after a cloudburst wreaked havoc in villages in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district early Monday, officials said.

The calamity occurred near Kayas village in Raison. One person died on the spot while three got injuries as they were washed away in a vehicle, said the State Emergency Operation Centre here.

The dead identified as Badal Sharma was a resident of the Chansari village in Padar tehsil of Kullu.

Advertisement

“The road has been blocked and JCB deployed to reopen it,” it said.

Reports said several houses and shops were partially damaged owing to the flash flood in the vicinity of the calamity spot.

Raison is a riverside location 15 km after Kullu and 26 km before Manali.