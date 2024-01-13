One dead after fire breaks out in bus in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal

KGF star Yash mourns as fans lose lives in birthday banner mishap
KGF star Yash expresses grief as three fans tragically lose their lives during a birthday banner setup. The actor urges responsible fandom and emphasizes safety over grand gestures.
One person was killed after a fire broke out in a private bus at Beechupalli
One person was killed after a fire broke out in a private bus at Beechupalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.
“The fire accident took place in a bus. One dead in an incident,” Sub Inspector of Itkyal Police Station Ashok said.
Further details are awaited and an investigation is underway.
