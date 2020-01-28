After JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor’s tweet challenging Amit Shah on CAA, the Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday distanced himself from the leader.

“Someone wrote a letter I replied to it, someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I’ve to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants, he can go if he wants…Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him,” ANI quoted Nitish Kumar as saying.

Last week, JD(U) leader Pavan Varma wrote an open letter to the Bihar chief asking about his stance on the citizenship law as well as on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

“If anyone had any problem, he could have discussed it at a party meeting or personally. This is not the way to do it. The way he spoke on certain things is not proper. Should I be telling you what he told me? But I have respect for him. He can go wherever he wants. I wish him well,” Nitish Kumar told reporters on the question about Varma’s letter.

The two JD (U) leaders have been very vocal against the ally BJP after the issue of CAA-NRC-NPR popped up triggering nationwide protests.

Last week, launching an attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, Prashant Kishor tweeted “Why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA and NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation.”

Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 22, 2020

In 2018, Prashant Kishor was made the party vice president and has been among Nitish Kumar’s top advisers. Kishor is also a poll strategist and working with Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.