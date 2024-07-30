ONDC launches interoperable QR code

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the e-commerce initiative from DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday unveiled its interoperable QR code, set to transform the e-commerce landscape and empower every seller, from local artisans to neighborhood shopkeepers.

Currently in its alpha phase, this innovative tool allows sellers to generate a unique QR code that customers can scan using an ONDC-registered buyer app, and soon expanding across the entire network after initial testing.

T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC said now, every seller has the power to reach customers digitally, just like the e-commerce giants. It is a massive leap towards an open, inclusive, and democratised digital marketplace, he said.

Sellers can display their QR codes anywhere—on storefronts, products, marketing materials, or social media—instantly connecting with customers both offline and online. For consumers, it means unparalleled convenience: a quick scan with any QR scanner app or ONDC Buyer Apps links them directly to the seller’s online store through their preferred buyer app.