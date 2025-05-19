Delhi Metro tickets can now be accessed on Uber app using ONDC

To provide another hassle-free ticketing experience, Uber, on Monday, announced the rollout of metro ticketing on its app powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Delhi will be the first city to have the facility from the online cab service provider company which plans to add three more cities by the end of this year for the same services, it said in a statement.

“Starting today, we are live in Delhi NCR, known for its bustling metro network and vibrant commuters. This feature aims to make your daily travels more convenient and efficient,” it added.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director DMRC, said: “This partnership with ONDC is part of our effort to simplify metro travel and bring it into the digital spaces people already use every day. By offering ticketing through multiple familiar apps, we are removing the friction that often comes with transit access.”

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, said, ”The integration of DMRC into the ONDC Network illustrates how open digital ecosystems can enable broader and more seamless access to public services. By connecting once to the Network, DMRC can now offer ticketing across a range of everyday apps without needing custom integrations for each one.”

This integration follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s visit to India, where Uber collaborated with ONDC to advance the reach and impact of India’s digital public goods.

Starting immediately, Uber users in the national capital will have the ability to plan their metro journeys, purchase QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit information directly through the app. The company shared that this rollout represents a concrete realization of that commitment, furthering Uber’s mission to make urban mobility more inclusive, sustainable, and connected.

Jain added that this collaboration sets the stage for future innovations from Uber on the network, ultimately benefiting users, partners, and the broader landscape of mobility and services.

Notably, after the DMRC joined ONDC, Delhi Metro tickets can be booked through over 10 widely used consumer apps, including Chartr, EaseMyTrip, Google Maps, Highway Delite, Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram), NammaYatri, OneTicket, Rapido, Redbus, Tummoc and Yatri Railways.