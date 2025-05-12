MSMEs in Tier II, Tier III cities register 20% revenue spike after integrating with ONDC: Report

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tier II and Tier III cities are reporting an average 20 per cent increase in revenue after integrating with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to data released by fintech firm Easy Pay.

The growth is attributed to improved digital visibility and nationwide market access for small businesses that were previously confined to hyperlocal operations. Easy Pay, which facilitates MSME onboarding onto the ONDC platform, highlighted that Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra recorded the highest number of businesses joining the network.

The report highlighted that the impact of ONDC integration shows across smaller cities. For instance, a jewellery store in Pune city reported a doubling of orders and income within months of onboarding.

“Earlier, our reach was limited to just our neighbourhood. We never imagined people from outside the city would find and trust our products. Today, we’re receiving orders from across different states. Our daily order volume has doubled in just three months, and we’re finally competing on a level playing field,” shared the owner.

Similarly, a chips seller in Rajasthan made headlines by selling 1,200 packets within an hour during a local ONDC campaign. “It felt like we were competing on a national stage for the first time,” the vendor shared.

Nilay Patel, Founder and Managing Director of Easy Pay, speaking on the report, said, “We believe that every MSME, no matter how small or remote, should have equal access to the tools and opportunities of the digital economy. ONDC is a game-changer in that journey, and we’re here to ensure that small businesses get onboarded and flourish. From storefront creation to payments and analytics, we make the transition seamless, sustainable, and scalable.”