Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and asked citizens to post at least one sentence in the ancient language of Hinduism. Taking to X (earlier known as Twitter), PM Modi said that India has a very special relationship with Sanskrit and urged people to celebrate the ancient language by sharing one Sanskrit sentence.

“Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit. In the post below, I will also share a sentence. Don’t forget to use #CelebratingSanskrit,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also shared a sentence in Sanskrit – “अग्रिमदिनेषु भारतं G20 संमेलनस्य आतिथ्यं करिष्यति। संपूर्णविश्वतः जनाः भारतम् आगमिष्यन्ति, अस्माकं श्रेष्ठसंस्कृतिं ज्ञास्यन्ति च।” which roughly translate to -“India will host the G20 summit in the coming days. People from all over the world will come to India and learn about our best culture.”

Netizens reacted to PM Modi’s tweet and posted sentences in Sanskrit. The World Sanskrit Day is celebrated on August 23 every year. On the occasion, events are held to promote its revival and maintenance. The first World Sanskrit Day was celebrated in 1969, on the occasion birth anniversary of Panini, a Sanskrit grammarian.

Earlier on August 27 during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, PM Modi expressed happiness over the increased awareness about Sanskrit among people.

“We all know that Sanskrit is one of the oldest languages in the world. It is also called the mother of many modern languages. Sanskrit is known for its antiquity as well as its scientificity and grammar. Much ancient knowledge of India has been preserved in the Sanskrit language for thousands of years,” Modi said in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.