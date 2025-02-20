On way to attend wedding in MP: 3 killed, 2 seriously injured in road accident

Three men in a car, on their way to attend a wedding, were killed and two others seriously injured when their car crashed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadside in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the police, the mishap occurred at around 5 AM on National Highway number 719.

One of the deceased, Akash Rathore (25), was the brother of the would-be-groom. As per the police, the other two deceased were Mangal Rathore (28) and Umesh Rathore.

The two injured — Mahendra Rathore (20) and Dheeraj Rathore (22) — were admitted in a serious condition to a hospital in Gwalior.

All five people were going in the car to Bhind city to attend the wedding of Akash’s brother when the mishap took place.