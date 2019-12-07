Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to contribute in the Armed Forces Flag Day fund for the welfare of armed forces personnel.

“On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces,” PM modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too tweeted a video message. He said, “Today the Nation is observing the Armed Forces Flag Day to honor India’s bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while serving the country. We should support their families and do everything possible for their well-being and also for the welfare of India’s Ex-Servicemen.”

In yet another tweet, Singh said, “You may contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund through online transaction or by writing a cheque. Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempted from Income Tax. Let us express our gratitude to Armed Forces who have fought for the honour of this country.”

Since 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 in honour of the armed forces personnel who fight on the borders to keep the country safe and secure from any outside attack.

Flag Day brings to the forefront people’s obligation of looking after disabled soldiers, widows and dependents of those killed in action, soldiers who got disabled in war and retired-servicemen. Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempted from Income Tax.

