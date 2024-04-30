Omar suspends his election campaign, visits flood hit areas of Handwara

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday suspended his election campaign and visited the flood-hit area of north Kashmir’s Handwara in the Kupwara district to take stock of the situation.

The flood affected areas of Kupwara are part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where Omar is the NC candidate.

According to official reports, five villages in Handwara were fully inundated, several bridges and other infrastructure projects damaged due to flash floods triggered due to incessant rain on Monday. Fifty one other villages are partly inundated.

More than 336 families from the flood-affected areas have been evacuated to safe places, the report said.

Atleast five people, including three children, were killed due to landslides and lightening at various places across J&K on Monday.

Abdullah said; “Due to non-stop rainfall in the last few days, in many areas, deluge has arrived. There are reports that water has entered several residences causing loss to people. Seeing the worsening situation in many regions, I halted my campaign, spoke to my partners and decided to arrive here to take stock of the situation. A comprehensive flood management programme is required to be prepared for this region. It won’t happen overnight, but it needs to be done and will do so.”

He visited Cello Sopore, Chogal Handwara, Kulangam and Kupwara where he met the flood hit victims and told them that they were not alone in this adversity.

Abdullah called for a comprehensive flood management programme and said the losses suffered during the 2014 floods in Kashmir seem to have been forgotten.

Peoples Conference (PC) chief and party’s candidate for Baramulla, Sajad Lone also visited the flood hit Bungam-Langate area to firsthand assess the damage caused by the devastating floods.

Lone emphasised the urgent need for immediate relief efforts to support the affected communities. He also met with flood-affected families, expressing solidarity and support.

He also visited Lokipora and Malbagh areas in Qaziabad Langate witnessing the aftermath of the floods. He urged the administration to extend all possible help and support to the affected communities in this area.

During his visit to Kultoora, Lone said that urgent assistance was crucial to ensure their safety and well-being. He impressed on party cadres to stand together with affected families and support those in need.

He also visited Gund Chogul where families are grappling with the devastation caused by the floods.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained shut for the third day today due to massive landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at several points.

The Mughal road and the Srinagar-Leh highway also remained shut. Men and machinery of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highways Authority and PWD have been deployed to reopen the roads.