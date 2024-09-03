Omar offered unconditional support to BJP in 2014, alleges Devender Rana

In a pinpointed attack on former chief minister Omar Abdullah, the BJP said on Tuesday that in 2014, Omar met senior-most leaders of the BJP and RSS in Delhi with an offer of unconditional support to the BJP for government formation in Jammu & Kashmir and even agreed to a full-term BJP chief minister.

The allegation came from a former senior National Conference (NC) leader, Devender Rana, who was the most trusted man of Omar Abdullah.

Talking to media persons, Rana said today Omar, the prominent NC leader, is saying all political parties of Kashmir are part of the BJP and are close to it whereas the “reality is completely opposite”. “Now, Omar is saying Ram Madhav is close to the PDP but the truth is that he repeatedly approached top BJP and RSS leaders for forming government in J&K,” he alleged, reminding Omar that he was the Union minister in the Vajpayee government but today, he is saying the NC has nothing to do with the BJP.

Rana further said, “In 2014, when the NC had 15 MLAs, Omar went to Delhi and met senior-most leaders of the BJP and knocked on the doors of RSS leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and the then J&K In-charge, Ram Madhav, and offered unconditional support to the BJP for forming government in J&K.”

He claimed that the NC leader also agreed to a full term for the chief minister of the BJP in J&K.

“I also accompanied Omar that time and he (Omar) offered on the table unconditional support to the BJP for forming government in J&K and also even extended unconditional support for a full term Chief Minister of the BJP in J&K,” he said.

Rana said the BJP, however, rejected the proposal of Omar Abdullah. Even after the rejection, Omar kept on approaching the top BJP leadership and knocking on the doors of the RSS for government formation in J&K.

“NC wanted to be in power in J&K at any cost,” Rana alleged, adding that after the death of former chief minister Mufti Mohd Sayeed, Omar Abdullah again started approaching top BJP and RSS leader in Delhi offering unconditional support to the BJP for government formation in J&K and also agreeing for a full term BJP chief minister.

“Farooq Abdullah was at Katra at that time and told Omar Abdullah to meet BJP and RSS leaders at Delhi with an offer of unconditional support for forming government in J&K,” Rana claimed, adding, “The BJP rejected NC’s offer at that time also”.

He also accused the NC of releasing jailed stone pelters which shows that the party wants unrest in J&K. “Have they forgotten 2009 and 2010,” he asked.