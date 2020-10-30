Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti have condemned killing of three BJP activists in a terror attack in Kulgam.

“Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time”, tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Mehbooba tweeted; “Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies”.