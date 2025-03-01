Omar meets L-G ahead of Budget Session of J&K Assembly

Ahead of the budget session, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various issues pertaining to the Assembly.

The discussions between the L-G and CM revolved around various issues relating to the forthcoming Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, an official spokesman said.

The Budget Session of the Assembly will commence on 3 March.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements made for the holy month of Ramadan, which commences tomorrow.

“As the holy month of Ramadan begins tomorrow, the people rightfully expect the government to take all necessary measures to ensure they do not face any difficulties during this sacred month” the Chief Minister said.

He stressed that key departments under pressure must deliver service—particularly the power supply— which must be prioritized. “People want, and we must strive, to ensure that there are no power outages during Sehri and Iftar time. Any necessary shutdowns should be well-planned and curtailment could be made during the day time as per a proper schedule.

On water supply, CM said that the recent spell of snow and rainfall had helped improve the situation but stressed the need for supply of adequate potable water to house holds.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to focus on cleanliness, particularly around mosques, shrines, traffic management, and making security arrangements.

He noted that both IG Jammu and IG Kashmir have addressed the security concerns. To enhance public service delivery, he directed all Deputy Commissioners to set up a fully staffed and operational district control rooms to promptly address grievances.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Education Shantamanu, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Inspector General of Police Kashmir and Jammu, Deputy Commissioners and heads of key departments.