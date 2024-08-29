Omar Abdullah vows to unite against BJP in J&K elections

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president, Omar Abdullah said on Thursday, “We will stand with a united front against the BJP and ensure that they do not win seats in the J&K Assembly elections”.

Omar, speaking to media persons after addressing a meeting of party workers at Ganderbal from where he is contesting the election, said that the main reason for forming a united front against the BJP is to ensure that the saffron party doesn’t secure many seats in the upcoming J&K polls.

Replying to questions about his U-turn on the earlier decision not to contest the Assembly elections, Omar said; “I believe this Assembly in J&K does not have enough powers as of now, but we will strengthen it.”

Advertisement

He said, “We have to elect MLAs; the Chief Minister will be decided later. I have not taken any election for granted. I hope that the people of Ganderbal will give me the opportunity to work for them.”

Replying to a question, Omar said that those criticising his decision to join the poll fray should look into their own house. “If you are against the present system, you have to stand by that. What is the point in pushing your close relative into the poll process while standing aside yourself,” he said in an apparent reference to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, whose daughter Iltija Mufti is contesting from the Bijbehera Assembly seat.

He added that he believes the present assembly is not as strong as it was, but it can be strengthened through these elections.