Om Birla’s attention drawn to derogatory reference to KCR

A day after BJP’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressed K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Kasim Chandrasekhar Rizvi” (Kasim Rizvi was a Razakars leader during Nizam regime), BRS working president KT Rama Rao drew the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the derogatory reference to the Telangana chief minister and sought action against the Karimnagar MP.

Incensed by the remark, Rao took to micro-blogging site ‘X’ to point out that a Congress MP was disqualified from Lok Sabha membership for speaking about the prime minister in a derogatory manner without naming Rahul Gandhi in a post.

“A Congress MP was disqualified from his membership for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name in a derogatory way. Now a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana’s twice-elected chief minister KCR in the filthiest language in Lok Sabha, yesterday. What should you/we do now, Speaker sir?” reads his post.

Bandi Sanjay, who was removed from the post of state BJP president last month, spoke in Telugu while taking part in the debate on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi Government.

Accusing KCR of indulging in corruption on a large scale, Bandi Sanjay Kumar called him ‘Kasim Chandrasekhar Rizvi’. Kasim Rizvi is said to have carried out terrible atrocities with his band of Razakars at the fag end of the Nizam rule.

He went on to call Rahul Gandhi ‘Ghazni’ in a reference to Mahmud of Ghazni, who attacked Somnath temple. Sanjay, while delivering his first speech as national general secretary took a pun on BRS calling it “Bhrastachar Rakshas Samithi”.